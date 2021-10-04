 CatsIllustrated - FREE 60-DAY TRIAL!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 14:50:59 -0500') }} football Edit

FREE 60-DAY TRIAL!

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

What an exciting time for Kentucky sports.

The Wildcats are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play with LSU set to travel to Lexington. UK follows that up with Georgia and Mississippi State, and a chance for an historic season is on the table.

Basketball begins soon and John Calipari has a team that's poised to help the program bounce back in a significant way.

And recruiting is rolling for both programs.

For a very limited time, up until the LSU game, you can lock in a FREE 60-DAY TRIAL to Cats Illustrated and become a part of the largest community of Kentucky fans online.

Click here to try Cats Illustrated free for 60 days!

Make sure the correct promo code is attached: UKFREE60

This offer is only valid through Saturday so move quickly!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}