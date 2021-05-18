Fredrick welcomes opportunity he never thought would happen

The last time CJ Fredrick walked off the floor at Rupp Arena, draped in MVP honors after leading Covington Catholic to the 2018 KHSAA state championship, the sharp-shooting guard did not think he would ever have another opportunity to play in the historic venue.

Despite being named the Bluegrass State's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior with the Colonels, Fredrick was not recruited by the University of Kentucky. John Calipari had compiled yet another top-ranked recruiting class with players like Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, and Immanuel Quickley at Fredrick's position, so a scholarship offer never materialized.

Fredrick signed with Iowa and spent the last three years with the Hawkeyes before fate intervened with another opportunity to make it back to Rupp Arena.

After the Covid-19 pandemic led to what amounted to a "free" year for NCAA athletes and prompted a one-time transfer without the penalty of sitting out the ensuing season, Fredrick answered UK's call for more shooting as the Wildcats attempt to bounce back from last year's disastrous 9-16 campaign.

"Everybody that plays in the Kentucky state basketball tournament kind of knows that feeling of getting to Rupp and how special that arena is and what it takes to get there," Fredrick said during an introductory Zoom video Q&A with the UK media on Tuesday, "so I’m excited to do the same thing with this team, just come in and help this team do whatever it needs to do to win and create more memories at Rupp Arena.

"Being around the area, I kind of know what it means to play on this team. I never thought it would happen. I’m just super excited that it did happen."

Fredrick is one of four UK transfers who have joined the program since January, including Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler, Davidson wing Kellan Grady, and West Virginia center/forward Oscar Tshiebwe. Fredrick and Grady may represent a shift in Calipari's philosophy after the Cats struggled royally to shoot the ball from the 3-point arc last season and the college game's ongoing transition to a more perimeter focus.

After redshirting out of high school, the 6-foot-3 Fredrick was one of the Big Ten's top 3-point threats during his last two years with the Hawkeyes. He shot 47% from the arc, knocking down 83 of 178 attempts.

By contrast, UK has shot 34% from deep as a team the last two seasons.

"I knew that I was going to go to a team that needed me, and Coach Cal was actually one of the first people to call me when I entered the portal," Fredrick said. "The minute I talked to him I could feel the genuine need for me to come in and help lead the team and help make shots and help spread the floor. That was something that I really liked and enjoyed talking with him about."'

Calipari's "competitive drive" could be sensed in those initial conversations.

"I’m a competitive person, and I love to win, so the conversations with him were really cool," Fredrick said. "One thing specifically I liked about him is he didn’t just sit there and tell me how great I was. We went through film and he showed me ways that I need to get better and showed me ways that I can improve my game, so that’s something I really respected from him. I felt like I would be in good hands with him as it came with developing."

He noted that he wasn't necessarily unhappy at Iowa but was looking for a new challenge.

"I felt like it was best for me and my career to make this move and just develop more as a player, a teammate, a person," he said.

Asked if there is additional pressure in coming home to play for the Cats, Fredrick, a Cincinnati native, said that is outweighed by the chance to play more often in front of family and friends.

"It’s going to be great for my family to be able to be closer to the games," he said. "My grandma can come to the games, my mom, dad, aunts, uncles, all of my family kind of in the area, so I just see it as a great opportunity for me."



