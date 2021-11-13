Fredrick to have another surgery, miss 2021-22 season

CJ Fredrick's highly anticipated debut for the Kentucky Wildcats will have to wait a bit longer.

The junior transfer wing from Iowa has suffered another setback just when it looked like he was ready to return from off-season leg surgery. UK announced Saturday that the former Covington Catholic standout will have another surgery to repair a torn left hamstring.

“This news hurts so much because I love this team and we have a great group of guys,” Fredrick said in a statement released by UK. “I have the best teammates, coaches, medical staff, friends, and family that will get me back where I need to be. We have a very special team this season and I will do whatever I can to support the team.

"I am looking forward to working hard and being the player I want to be for next season. I appreciate all the support of Big Blue Nation during this difficult time. My journey looks a little different, but I will be back.”

Fredrick joined the UK program this summer as the nation's leading returner in career 3-point field goal percentage (46.6%). He was expected to play a significant role on a revamped Wildcats roster that focused heavily on perimeter shooting after struggling in that department last season.

“I really hate this for CJ,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He worked so hard for us this summer and made such a positive impact on our team and our culture. He has been an unbelievable teammate.

"CJ has a bright future ahead of him, and after being evaluated by our medial staff and specialists, it was clear the best thing for CJ was to get this surgery done now and get him back on a path to getting back on the court at 100%"



