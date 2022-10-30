LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For the first time in a long time, CJ Fredrick felt like his old self on the basketball court.

Kentucky's senior guard, who sat out last season after transferring from Iowa and undergoing a pair of surgeries, scored a game-high 15 points on Sunday in leading the No. 4 Wildcats to an otherwise aesthetically challenged 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena.

Fredrick showed off some of the trademark sharpshooting that made him a Sweet 16 MVP during his time at Covington Catholic High School, going 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from the 3-point arc.

"I felt great," Fredrick said. "I had no problems. I thought I was running around great today. Didn't really get tired, never felt anything in my legs. It was funny. I made a joke to Jacob (Toppin) that we go so hard in practice, this felt easy. Like this flew by."

"I was so excited for him because of all the things he's been through," Toppin said. "A lot of people don't see what he's done off the camera... all the work he's put into his body just to be in this position."

Fredrick had the first bucket of the night for Kentucky, a tough shot where he absorbed contact from the defender and knocked down a mid-range jumper before adding the free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play.

"Coach went to a floppy set early, and it was for me," Fredrick said. "To get that first bucket is always big for a shooter. To see that first one fall is a good sign."

Those shots weren't falling, however, for many of his teammates. The Cats made just 40% (21 of 52 FG) of their shots from the field against the much smaller Division II opponent.

Senior forward Jacob Toppin was the only other UK player in double-figure scoring at 10 points, perhaps contradicting what UK coach John Calipari had said about his club being well ahead from an offensive standpoint after the Blue-White Game last week in Pikeville.

"Did I say that?" Calipari said with a smile. "I misspoke."

In fairness, Kentucky played without reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe. The physical big man, who led the country in rebounding last seaosn, is rehabbing from having a knee scoped earlier this month. The Cats were out-rebounded 36-35.

Even without him, the UK defense was consistently good all night, holding the Griffons to just 31% shooting (16 of 52) from the field, forcing 16 turnovers, and blocking 11 shots.

"I think we're going to be really hard to score against once we get it really clicking," Toppin said.

"When they get Oscar back, oh man... They're going to be top-two, top-three all year," said MWS coach Will Martin, who spent time at UK as a student manager under Calipari. His current staff also features former Wildcats Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

The Cats had a 15-3 run midway through the second half to finally take control of the game against the pesky Griffons. It included 3-pointers from three different players -- CJ Fredrick, Cason Wallace, and Adou Thiero -- to help UK take its first 20-point lead of the night with just 2:59 remaining.

GAME BALL:

CJ Fredrick, Kentucky -- The transfer guard, who was hailed as the team's best shooter in practice leading up to last season prior to his injury setbacks, looked as good as advertised. The former Covington Catholic star knocked down four of six from 3-point range en route to a team-high 15 points.

BY THE NUMBERS:

+1 - Rebounding advantage for Missouri Western State, 36-35.

5 - Blocked shots by UK freshman center Ugonna Onyenso.

7 of 22 - Kentucky's 3-point shooting, led by a 4-of-6 night for CJ Fredrick.

38 - Points were the fewest allowed by UK in an exhibition game since the Cats held Transylvania to 28 on Nov. 5, 2012.

50% - Cats at the free-throw line, making only 7 of 14.

145-12 - UK's all-time record in exhibition games, including 24 straight wins. The last loss was Aug. 17, 2014, vs. the Dominican Republic in the final game of the 2014 Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour.

QUOTABLE:

"The other things he does, he moves his team, he plays so hard, he talks on defense. Did you see him push Jacob to a man and then he went and guarded the other man? I mean, it's nice when you have older guys that really know what they're doing out there. He's special." -- UK head coach John Calipari on CJ Fredrick

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to the court for its second and final exhibition tune-up on Thursday, Nov. 3, against Kentucky State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network-Plus.