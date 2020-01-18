Kentucky legacy and Class of 2022 Frederick Douglass athlete Ty Bryant picked up an offer from the Wildcats over the weekend and that seems to have made a big impression on him.

Cats Illustrated caught up with Bryant to get his reaction to the offer and to learn about him as a prospect.

Here's our conversation in full.

CI: Marshall was the first school to offer, correct? Did you camp there?

Ty Bryant: Marshall offered me this summer right after the camp, yes. I camped there, at Kentucky, and at WKU.

CI: What did Marshall's coaches like about you that caused them to offer?

Bryant: They liked my body structure, how I was built, and they said I was athletic for going into my sophomore year. Just how I played the game. And their DB coach said they like how I attack the ball and my DB skills.

CI: When did Kentucky start to get involved with you and what has their recruitment been like?

Bryant: I started to get in touch with them my freshman year after spring ball and ever since then the relationship kinda grew close. They basically said the same thing, that they liked my body structure and how I play the game.

CI: What position do they see you at?

Bryant: A DB, both a corner and safety.

CI: What's your height and weight right now?

Bryant: Right now I'm at 6-feet and 175.

CI: Who is your lead recruiter from Kentucky?

Bryant: I was talking to Coach Clink at first, the DB coach, and then I was talking to Coach Marrow here and there. Coach Marrow's the one who offered me.

CI: Kentucky is also recruiting two older guys at your school, Jager Burton and Dekel Crowdus. Are you close with either of those guys?

Bryant: I'm close with Dekel.

CI: Excited he's back from IMG?

Bryant: Yes sir, I'm happy about it. It's good to have him back.

CI: So how familiar are you with Kentucky since they have been recruiting you for a while?

Bryant: I'm very familiar when it comes to Kentucky. I went to a lot of their games this year. I would always have a recruiting pass and would go to the games. Every time I came there was just something about it. I loved right before they would come out of the tunnel, how it would get so loud and the whole atmosphere. After I went to the camp I toured the locker rooms and it's just really good.

CI: If you've been following them for a while then you've probably seen they've come a long way. Is that something that has been important to you, seeing that improvement?

Bryant: Yeah, I remember when they weren't that good and nobody was going to Kentucky games. Now every Saturday it's like, okay, who's going to the Kentucky game? It's what people want to see. Also it's my dad's old college (Note: His father is Cisco Bryant, a receiver for Kentucky from 1983-1985).

CI: Is that a factor for you, having your dad go there back in the day?

Bryant: That makes it more attractive just because that's where my dad went. A lot of people that are there now, they know him. They're asking me about him.

CI: Tell us about your sophomore season at Douglass and how that went for you.

Bryant: I feel like I did really good. I played a lot better than I did my freshman year. My freshman year was good for a freshman but my sophomore year was a lot better. My defense, my coverage skills as a whole were way better than last year. I could come down better and tackle better.

CI: What has your relationship been like with the coaches who are recruiting you from Kentucky?

Bryant: Coach Marrow and Coach Clink, I like them both. They're funny. Real funny guys. When my mom first met Coach Clink she liked him as a person, even more than as a coach. I liked that. Both of them are real good guys.

CI: Do you have any junior days coming up?

Bryant: Kentucky. That's probably the only one as of right now. Kentucky and maybe Marshall.

CI: Is there a timetable for your recruitment? Do you want to take your time with it or do something early?

Bryant: I feel like I'm going to take my time and enjoy the recruiting process. Just enjoy it.

CI: Are there any schools that you're hoping to hear from that you haven't heard from yet?

Bryant: Just mostly a lot more SEC schools probably.