Four-star WR Anthony Brown updates summer schedule
Springfield, Ohio four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown is one of Kentucky's most important uncommitted football targets from the Class of 2023.The 5'10, 170-pound receiver, ranked the No. 6 player...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news