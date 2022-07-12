Four-star WR Anthony Brown has a Legend in his corner
The college football recruiting world will be watching with interest when four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown announces his college decision from a top five of Kentucky, Penn State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Oklahoma this Saturday (July 16) at 2 p.m. EST.
There will also be a Legend among those paying close attention to the coveted receiver's choice. This Legend is none other than 12-time Grammy Award winning artist and mega sports fan John Legend.
Legend's interest in Brown's commitment goes much deeper than being a fan of sports however, as Legend also happens to be Brown's uncle and the brother of Brown's mother, Phyllis.
Legend has been an A-list celebrity for as long as Brown can remember, but to him Legend is an active member of the family who stays in close touch.
"During my childhood he was always big time," Brown said. "But we always see him every Christmas and Thanksgiving."
While Christmas and Thanksgiving are yearly holiday celebrations that Brown and his family have marked on the calendar, Brown and his older brother (University of Minnesota WR Mike Brown-Stephens) stay in close contact with Legend and do their best to meet up whenever their schedules align.
These gatherings vary from weekend trips to stay with Legend at his house, to going on tour with him to attending various sporting events.
"We try to get together whenever we can," Brown said. "Usually when I go out there, I go out for like a weekend and we will just be chilling at the house because it's during his down time, so he doesn't really feel like going out sometimes. So we will just be out at the house chilling and then me and my brother will go and do something on our own occasionally."
There are obviously a plethora of perks that come along with being a world renowned artist like Legend, and although it has been some time since his and Brown's schedules have aligned Brown has enjoyed some incredible experiences with his uncle over the years.
"Not recently, because my schedule has been busy and his schedule has been busy," Brown said.
Brown's schedule has been busy because he's been busy developing into a top-tier wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class. When Brown announces his decision this Saturday the lucky team he chooses will be getting one of the nation's best receivers. He is dominant on the football field, quick as can be, a polished route runner and nearly impossible to cover when matched up in 1-on-1 situations.
But when Brown and Legend have had time to spend together they've created some lasting memories.
"I've been on tour with him," Brown said. "We went to the Yankees game to meet Derek Jeter and went backstage. We went to the NBA All-Star Game and sat courtside, just stuff like that."
Brown is quite aware of his uncle's fame, but at the end of the day Legend is his Uncle John, a regular guy and all-around great person.
"He's as real as it gets," Brown said. "Actually we have been talking about schools. He congratulates me on my schools and is there to offer up advice if I ever need it. He is involved, for sure."
Legend's involvement in Brown's life extends further than their conversations, weekend trips and yearly holiday meetups. He is also a big fan of Brown as a football player and has even made the trip to Ohio in order to watch his nephew dominate on the football field.
"He came to my game against Centerville my sophomore year," Brown said. "He was up in the box, so people really couldn't see him, but they knew he was there. He's really into sports. He loves sports for sure."
As for Brown, his athletic ability, intangibles and competitive spirit give him a limitless ceiling for success and it is not far fetched to say his family could be adding another legend, only this time on the football field.