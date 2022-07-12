Four-star WR Anthony Brown has a Legend in his corner

While Christmas and Thanksgiving are yearly holiday celebrations that Brown and his family have marked on the calendar, Brown and his older brother (University of Minnesota WR Mike Brown-Stephens) stay in close contact with Legend and do their best to meet up whenever their schedules align. These gatherings vary from weekend trips to stay with Legend at his house, to going on tour with him to attending various sporting events. "We try to get together whenever we can," Brown said. "Usually when I go out there, I go out for like a weekend and we will just be chilling at the house because it's during his down time, so he doesn't really feel like going out sometimes. So we will just be out at the house chilling and then me and my brother will go and do something on our own occasionally." There are obviously a plethora of perks that come along with being a world renowned artist like Legend, and although it has been some time since his and Brown's schedules have aligned Brown has enjoyed some incredible experiences with his uncle over the years. "Not recently, because my schedule has been busy and his schedule has been busy," Brown said. Brown's schedule has been busy because he's been busy developing into a top-tier wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class. When Brown announces his decision this Saturday the lucky team he chooses will be getting one of the nation's best receivers. He is dominant on the football field, quick as can be, a polished route runner and nearly impossible to cover when matched up in 1-on-1 situations. But when Brown and Legend have had time to spend together they've created some lasting memories. "I've been on tour with him," Brown said. "We went to the Yankees game to meet Derek Jeter and went backstage. We went to the NBA All-Star Game and sat courtside, just stuff like that."

L to R: Mike-Brown Stevens, Anthony Brown, John Legend, Te'vaun Stephens (Brown's cousin).