Four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown commits to Kentucky

Springfield, Ohio — Four-star Springfield, Ohio wide receiver Anthony Brown has been one of Kentucky's top 2023 recruiting targets ever since he first emerged on the Wildcats' recruiting board many months ago. He remained a priority even after an initial commitment to Minnesota.

Persistence paid off for Kentucky on Saturday, when the 5'10, 170-pound slot receiver finally rewarded the SEC program with a verbal commitment.

Brown announced his decision from the Springfield High School library, where Cats Illustrated, media, family, and friends had gathered.

Going into Brown's announcement he had five favorites: Kentucky, Cincinnati, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Penn State. The Springfield native took official visits to Cincinnati and Kentucky last month, with most believing that his decision had come down to the Wildcats and Bearcats.

UK's Vince Marrow recruited Brown on Mark Stoops' behalf. Brown, ranked the No. 8 player in the Buckeye State from the 2023 class, is UK's second wide receiver commitment of the class. He joins Tennessee's Shamar Porter, a 6'3 outside receiver, on the commitment list.

On an unofficial visit to Kentucky in the spring Brown was able to meet up with Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who occupied a role in the offense that's something Marrow, Stoops, and the coaching staff sold to Brown as well.

Brown was the wide receiver MVP at the Rivals Camp Series event he attended in Ohio earlier this year.

In addition to his finalists Brown had also picked up offers from Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Going into the day Kentucky had the No. 49 class in the nation on Rivals.com. Brown's commitment nets UK 105 points in the network's ranking formula, so now UK's class is ranked No. 46.

Brown is Kentucky's second four-star commitment from the 2023 class. The first came from defensive back Avery Stuart recently.