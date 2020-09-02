Four-star safety Kody Jones connects with Kentucky again
While coaches have only been able to reach out directly to Class of 2022 prospects for a very short time, they have still been able to make their interest known indirectly or if players reach out t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news