Liam Coen's impact on Kentucky's recruitment of quarterbacks is undeniable.

it was before Friday, and that statement rings even more true today.

The first three quarterbacks to commit to Kentucky with Coen as offensive coordinator have been Will Levis, Devin Leary, and Cutter Boley. That's a pretty strong track record.

On Friday, four-star Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders added his name to the list, giving a pledge to Kentucky and spurning offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.