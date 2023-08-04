Four-star QB Stone Saunders commits to Kentucky
Liam Coen's impact on Kentucky's recruitment of quarterbacks is undeniable.
it was before Friday, and that statement rings even more true today.
The first three quarterbacks to commit to Kentucky with Coen as offensive coordinator have been Will Levis, Devin Leary, and Cutter Boley. That's a pretty strong track record.
On Friday, four-star Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders added his name to the list, giving a pledge to Kentucky and spurning offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Saunders is a 6'2, 202-pound pro-style who already has two state championship appearances and one title under his belt after two years of high school football. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 6 overall prospect in Pennsylvania from the Class of 2025 and the No. 22 pro-style quarterback in his class.
Cats Illustrated can report that Saunders took an unofficial visit to UK at the start of fall camp for the program.
He has known Coen for much of his life because of a friendship between UK's offensive coordinator and his father, Steve, who has been a strength trainer at the highest level of football.
Saunders is also the first sophomore to win Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania and is 25-3 as a starting quarterback.
Here's what Hall of Fame Bishop McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter told Cats Illustrated about his quarterback recently.
Saunders picked from Kentucky, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, and Nebraska.