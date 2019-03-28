Four-star QB Demeatric Crenshaw talks Kentucky visit
Kentucky has its fair share of quarterback options for the Class of 2020. One of those is four-star prospect Demeatric Crenshaw, who made it to Lexington for the first time last Thursday.The Picker...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news