Four-star Paintsville OL Grant Bingham updates his recruitment
Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham is ranked the No. 3 high school junior in Kentucky according to Rivals.com, and that has been good enough for a four-star ranking t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news