Four-star OL Joe Crocker likes how Kentucky's program continues to evolve
Like most other high school football players with D1 aspirations Joe Crocker has made the most of his available time this summer.The four-star 6'7, 322-pound offensive tackle from Franklin Road Aca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news