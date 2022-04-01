Four-star OL Joe Crocker connects with Yenser during key visit
This was perhaps four-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker's most important visit to Kentucky.The Tennessee prospect has been to Lexington before. He's heard all about the school but knew he needed t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news