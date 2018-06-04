Ticker
football

Four-star linebacker Jared Casey talks UK visit, what's next

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Before the weekend four-star Louisville (Ky.) Ballard linebacker Jared Casey had never been to UK. With the Wildcats offering, he knew he wanted to make it to the school to see what the Cats have t...

{{ article.author_name }}