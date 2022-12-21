Mike Stoops landed a big fish on Wednesday to help Kentucky finish the 2023 class strong.

Four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown committed to Kentucky just days after officially visiting the school. He had been committed to Michigan State.

The 6'1, 220-pound prospect is ranked the No. 54 prospect in Florida and the No. 18 outside linebacker in the nation, although he is likely considered an inside linebacker prospect by the Wildcats.

Earlier this year Rivals.com analyst Ryan Wright scouted Brown with the following report: "Brown is a three-phase linebacker able to stuff the run, go off the edge to collapse the pocket, and can cover in space. For the modern era of college football, Brown is that versatile player on defense that can do it all. The added bonus, when he gets to the ball, he brings the pain with him.

"Watching Brown in action, the position drills and film work are instantly noticeable. Brown reads plays with the best of them wasting little steps to the pigskin. Some backers like to think they are sideline to sideline defenders, but Brown really is, and with great closing speed.

Brown is Kentucky's second linebacker commitment in the 2023 class, the other also from a four-star prospect in Grant Godfrey.