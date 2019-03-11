Four-star LB Jaheim Thomas recaps Kentucky, Michigan State visits
Four-star Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Thomas was on the road several times in the month of February visiting college programs. On Feb. 17 he and fellow Cincinnati-area prospects Darrion Henry and ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news