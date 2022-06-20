Four-star LB Grant Godfrey has Kentucky on very short list after visit
We're learning a lot more about where Kentucky stands with Class of 2023 prospects as most June visits are in the rear view mirror and players are starting to get a better idea of how they feel abo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news