CatsIllustrated - Four-star in-state OL names favorites

Four-star in-state OL names favorites
Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central offensive tackle Grant Bingham has long been recognized as one of Kentucky's top 2022 recruiting targets.
The 6'6, 302-pound lineman is ranked the No. 225 player in the Rivals250, the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky, and the No. 30 tackle in the '22 class.
On Monday, Bingham announced his list of eight favorite schools. It should come as no surprise that Kentucky made the list.
Top 8‼️ pic.twitter.com/TfXpuxyvxt— Grant Bingham (@GrantBingham2) February 8, 2021
Notre Dame, Northwestern, Arkansas, Michigan, West Virginia, Miami, and Nebraska round out Bingham's top eight.
Not long ago Bingham told Cats Illustrated that he was beginning the process of become well-acquainted with new Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Vince Marrow has been recruiting Bingham for many months.
Notre Dame has also been a school that is rumored to be of great interest for Bingham.
Northwestern only offered recently, and of the Wildcats from the Big Ten, he told Cats Illustrated that the academics are attractive.