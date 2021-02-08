CatsIllustrated - Four-star in-state OL names favorites

Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central offensive tackle Grant Bingham has long been recognized as one of Kentucky's top 2022 recruiting targets.

The 6'6, 302-pound lineman is ranked the No. 225 player in the Rivals250, the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky, and the No. 30 tackle in the '22 class.

On Monday, Bingham announced his list of eight favorite schools. It should come as no surprise that Kentucky made the list.



