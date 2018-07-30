Jeffries, the nation's No. 46 prospect according to Rivals.com, posted the decommitment message on his Twitter account.

Kentucky hasn't often been on the wrong end of a basketball decommitment in recent memory, but that's what happened on Monday afternoon when D.J. Jeffries announced he is reopening his recruitment.

After careful consideration prayer and countless hours of consulting with my family I decided to reopen recruitment it was a hard decision but I am confident that taking my time to choose the right school for me to better myself educationally and athletically is the right choice pic.twitter.com/Pqc4QlVqfd

The Olive Branch, Miss., prospect was one of two verbal commitments for Kentucky from the 2019 class. Tyrese Maxey was the other, and is now the Wildcats' only pledge from that class.

Jeffries has been linked to Memphis for a long time and the Tigers appear to be a strong option for the four-star recruit.

His decommitment also comes as chatter linking Kahlil Whitney to Kentucky heats up.