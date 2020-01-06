News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 15:24:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star guard Bruce Thornton on his "indescribable" trip to Kentucky

Travis Graf
Staff Writer

2022 Milton, GA prospect Bruce Thornton is becoming a hot name on the recruiting trail. The sophomore point guard is averaging 20 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds so far this season. He’s the No. 3...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}