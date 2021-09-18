Four-star edge defender Tyreese Fearbry commits to Kentucky
While Kentucky fans were discussing the Wildcats' close call against Chattanooga after the game on Saturday, four-star Pennsylvania edge defender Tyreese Fearbry did his part to change the tone.On ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news