Four-star DT Octavious Oxendine won't settle for less than great
Four-star Radcliff (Ky.) John Hardin defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine is one of the Commonwealth's top 2020 prospects and given how difficult it can be to attract elite defensive line talent, yo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news