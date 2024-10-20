Advertisement
in other news
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Blue-White Event Postgame
Cats talk preseason scrimmage, NIL fundraiser.
• Jeff Drummond
Carr, Chandler shine in Blue-White Event
Grad senior forward, freshman wing impress at Cat's NIL scrimmage event.
• Jeff Drummond
Kentucky or UNC for Caleb Wilson?
Rob Cassidy breaks down several head-to-head recruitments, including one involving the Cats.
• Rob Cassidy
Kentucky or UNC for Caleb Wilson?
Rob Cassidy breaks down several head-to-head recruitments, including one involving the Cats.
• Rob Cassidy
in other news
VIDEO: Kentucky HC Mark Pope - Blue-White Event Postgame
Cats talk preseason scrimmage, NIL fundraiser.
• Jeff Drummond
Carr, Chandler shine in Blue-White Event
Grad senior forward, freshman wing impress at Cat's NIL scrimmage event.
• Jeff Drummond
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- ATH
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement