Kentucky landed its third defensive lineman of the 2023 recruiting class when four-star tackle Kendrick Gilbert flipped on the first day of the late signing period.

The news was first reported by Kyle Neddenriep of the Indianapolis Star.

Gilbert had been previously committed to Purdue.

The four-star Rivals250 prospect from Indianapolis Cathedral is ranked the No. 219 player overall in the class, the No. 3 player in Indiana regardless of position, and the No. 15 defensive tackle in the nation according to the network.

Kentucky recruited Gilbert throughout the recruiting process but ultimately picked Purdue at the end of the summer. The pursuit continued when Gilbert opted not to sign a letter of intent with the Boilermakers in the early signing period.

Jeff Brohm left Purdue to become the head coach at Louisville, undoubtedly a significant event in the late part of Gilbert's recruitment.

Kentucky landed letters of intent from defensive linemen Tavion Gadson and Tommy Ziesmer in the early signing period.