Four-star DE Zac Swanson breaks down top four
Four-star defensive end Zac Swanson has narrowed his list to four schools with Kentucky, Oregon, Texas and USC making the cut.The Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep standout said he would like to be commi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news