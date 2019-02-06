Four-star Aliquippa, Pa., cornerback MJ Devonshire committed and signed with Kentucky on Wednesday morning, giving the Wildcats some extra star power to its 2019 recruiting haul.

Kentucky was a bit of a latecomer to the recruiting battle over Devonshire.

Pitt and West Virginia typically wage a fierce recruiting rivalry in the region and in this case the Panthers and Mountaineers were both involved as well. Devonshire visited both Pitt and WVU multiple times over the course of the recruiting process and when Neal Brown took the head coaching position in Morgantown he made a late play for the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Devonshire himself.

But Kentucky was also a major factor especially following Devonshire's official visit to Lexington and Vince Marrow's late involvement.

Ranked the No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania, Devonshire is Rivals.com's No. 32 ranked cornerback nationally.

Kentucky is looking to replace outgoing cornerbacks Lonnie Johnson, Derrick Baity and Chris Westry, and while the Wildcats do have two junior college cornerbacks slated to be on the roster, as well as some younger players including 2019 recruits, Devonshire could be a part of the competition.