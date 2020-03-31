Four-star DB: Kentucky "wants to build a defense around me"
Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic athlete Terrion Arnold calls Mark Stoops' former backyard home.The resident of Florida's capital city, home to Florida State where Stoops' coached, is being...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news