Four-star DB Joel Williams breaks down finalists as commitment date nears
Four-star Madison Prep (La.) defensive back Joel Williams will make his college decision on Sept. 9.After all, that's his mother's birthday and she has played a huge role in his recruitment to this...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news