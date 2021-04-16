CatsIllustrated - Four-star brothers Keaten and Destin Wade pick Kentucky

In a big recruiting win for Kentucky the Wade brothers — Keaten and Destin — have verbally committed, spurning home state Tennessee as well as other finalists Virginia and Louisville in the process.

The Wade brothers announced their commitment to Kentucky in a ceremony at the Spring Hill (Tenn.) Summit main gym on Friday afternoon.

Steve Clinkscale served as Kentucky's recruiter for the Wade brothers. Clinkscale has also been UK's recruiting lead for four-star Michigan athlete Jeremiah Caldwell.

Keaten Wade is a 6'5, 225-pound prospect ranked the No. 156 player in the Class of 2022. He's also ranked the No. 4 player in Tennessee and the No. 18 outside linebacker nationally from his class.

As one of the top edge defenders in the South, he's a huge addition for a Kentucky program in need of outside 'backers and pass rushers. Havoc was not a strength for UK's defense last year and it is a program question moving forward so playing time was a selling point for Brad White's defense.

Destin Wade is a 6'3, 205-pound quarterback/athlete who is also a four-star prospect. He's the No. 13 player in Tennessee and the No. 23 athlete in the nation.

Currently all Rivals FutureCast selections are in favor of Kentucky.

Earlier this month Keaten explained the appeal of Kentucky to Cats Illustrated, stating, "I have relationships with Coach Clink and Coach White," Wade said. "Coach Clink is who I probably talk to the most. He's been in contact with my mom the most and makes her feel good about everything in this process. They are really strong. I click with both of those guys. They're great coaches and men. They are close to home. They have believed in us since day one. They actually are the first tones that offered. And then just how they see us in their system and the trust with each other."

The Wade brothers now move Kentucky's class to No. 18 nationally on Rivals.