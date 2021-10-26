Four-star '23 Texan says he will officially visit Kentucky
Kentucky running backs coach John Settle used the bye week to make a long recruiting trip all the way in Texas.That kind of travel is typically only possible during a bye, and since UK rarely recru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news