LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For most of Wednesday's game at Kentucky Proud Park, it appeared wasted opportunities would come back to haunt the Wildcats.

Kentucky had gone 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and trailed Northern Kentucky 4-1 entering the ninth inning.

The Cats had one last surge left in them, however, scoring four runs in their final trip to the plate to record their first walk-off win, 5-4, at their new home.

Senior catcher Marshall Gei got the rally started with his third hit of the day, a leadoff single, and one out later Zeke Lewis followed suit with a single of his own. From there, Breydon Daniel, TJ Collett and Dalton Reed each came up with RBI hits to send UK home a winner.

In addition to Gei's strong day at the plate, the Cats also got two hits from Jaren Shelby, Daniel and Reed.

Kentucky (5-3) got a stellar starting effort from sophomore left-hander Mason Hazelwood, who allowed only one hit and struck out 11 Norse batters over six innings of work. Alex Degen (1-0) picked up the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Cameron Ross (0-2) took the loss for Northern Kentucky, allowing two runs without recording an out in the final inning.

The Norse, who had taken the lead with a four-run inning of their own in the top of the seventh, dropped to 0-7 on the season.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at 1 p.m. ET against Canisius.