Top-50 center Oscar Tshiebwe took another step towards ending his recruitment on Sunday as he narrowed his list of schools to a final four, he told Rivals.com. Kentucky, Baylor, Illinois, or West Virginia are all that remain in contention for Tshiebwe and all four have scheduled official visit dates with him.

Baylor will have the first chance to host the top-50 center for an official visit when he visits the Big 12 program on September 13. Illinois will have the chance to impress Tshiebwe the following weekend (September 21). Kentucky gets their crack with a visit that begins on September 28, as he will then finish his visit tour the next weekend, heading to Morgantown for a date with the WVU basketball program (October 5).



The thought surrounding Tshiebwe has centered around WVU and the Mountaineers’ strong chances at securing his commitment. Bob Huggins’ program has hosted Tshiebwe a number of times for unofficial visits.

