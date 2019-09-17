Four favorites for DB Vito Tisdale
Anyone who has kept up with Kentucky's football recruiting efforts in the Class of 2020 knows that Bowling Green safety Vito Tisdale has been at or near the top of the Wildcats' recruiting board for months, even for more than a year.
Early in the recruiting process it appeared as though the 'Cats might have their work cut out. But as the process has moved forward, and as Tisdale has visited UK many times over the course of the last half year especially, recruiting industry insiders have come around on the idea of Kentucky having a great shot.
Right now the Rivals FutureCast reads 83% in favor of Kentucky.
On Tuesday, Tisdale announced that four schools are at the top of his list.
Blessed to announce my top four schools NO ORDER...— V7️⃣ (@vitotisdale7) September 17, 2019
University of Alabama 🐘
University of Georgia 🐾
University of Kentucky 🔵
Texas A&M University 👍🏽
Tisdale's latest trip to Kentucky was over the weekend. He was in Lexington for the Wildcats' game against Florida, the blockbuster recruiting event of the regular season for the UK program.
Tisdale was once rated a Rivals100 recruit but has seen his ranking decline significantly, to the point where he is now a three-star prospect on the network. However, those with knowledge of the situation maintain that he remains as much a priority for the UK coaching staff as he was earlier in the process.