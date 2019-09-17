Anyone who has kept up with Kentucky's football recruiting efforts in the Class of 2020 knows that Bowling Green safety Vito Tisdale has been at or near the top of the Wildcats' recruiting board for months, even for more than a year.

Early in the recruiting process it appeared as though the 'Cats might have their work cut out. But as the process has moved forward, and as Tisdale has visited UK many times over the course of the last half year especially, recruiting industry insiders have come around on the idea of Kentucky having a great shot.

Right now the Rivals FutureCast reads 83% in favor of Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Tisdale announced that four schools are at the top of his list.