FOUR DOWNS: Who to watch in UK's Blue-White Spring Game

1. DEANDRE BUFORD OT/JEREMY FLAX OT - I've lumped these guys together as they represent the biggest question mark on the offensive side of the football entering the 2022 season. The Wildcats lost two of the better offensive tackles in the SEC in the form of Darian Kinnard and Dare Rosenthal, who are likely to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. Replacing them won't be easy, but when you've established the culture and standard of the "Big Blue Wall," the expectation is for the next man up to be ready. UK will likely turn to a pair of former four-star prospects from Detroit for the first shot at those jobs. Buford (6-3, 315, Soph.) is being touted for the strength he's added to an athletic frame at left tackle, while Flax (6-6, 330, Jr.) has slimmed down and, after two years in the program, is looking like he's ready to fulfill the promise he showed as a high-profile juco prospect. Both also seem to be thriving under the tutelage of new O-Line coach Zach Yenser, who has a different approach and demeanor from former assistant Eric Wolford.

2. ANDRU PHILLIPS CB - The other major position under the microscope as spring practice opened was cornerback. It's the thinnest spot on an otherwise deep and balanced UK roster. We know junior Carrington Valentine is penciled in at one of the starting roles, but the other has been up for grabs. It sounds like the 6-foot, 183-pound Phillips has taken advantage of the opportunity. The former four-star prospect from South Carolina is playing with more confidence as a sophomore after a couple of good years in the strength and conditioning program. His name has popped up more frequently than any other defensive back this spring when coaches and players talk about pass break-ups and interceptions. The Cats still want to find another corner in the transfer portal, but they'll feel much better about the group as a whole if Phillips continues to trend upward.

3. TAYVION ROBINSON WR - Unlike the first two entries on this list, Robinson is a more proven entity after transferring to UK from Virginia Tech, where he caught 44 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns last season in an offense that wasn't exactly flinging the ball around too much. (The Hokies finished 112th nationally in passing offense.) The intrigue here is whether the Cats' new wide receiver can follow in the same footsteps as Wan'Dale Robinson a year ago and take his game to a new level with Will Levis as his quarterback. It sounds like a lot to put on the newcomer's shoulders, but remember, Wan'Dale Robinson caught 51 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore at Nebraska before blowing up as an elite offensive weapon with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns last season for UK.

4. JUSTIN ROGERS NT - The most decorated signee for the Cats during the "Rivals Era" of high school football recruiting rankings, Rogers is poised for a bigger role this season after serving as a quality backup for Quinton Bohanna and Marquan McCall the last two years. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound Detroit native is competing with Josaih Hayes at the important nose tackle spot in Brad White's 3-4 defense. He's drawn praise from the staff this spring for his maturity and daily work ethic toward his craft. If he can play to his 5-star pedigree, it makes the UK defense extremely solid "up the middle" with nose tackle, inside linebacker, and safety being areas of strength. As an added bonus in the spring game, we get to see him work against new UK center Eli Cox, which may be the best one-on-one battle of the day.