1ST DOWN: The offense bounced back and performed much better in Kentucky's second scrimmage. Mark Stoops' tone after the first scrimmage two Saturdays ago couldn't have inspired confidence in the offense, when he seemed down on the unit's playmaking ability but also its fight. The group stepped up to his challenge on Saturday

2ND DOWN: Kentucky has a defensive depth issue at some spots. On paper this team has been projected to be deeper than usual for a UK football squad. But a sequence of events, from offseason attrition to Jordan Jones' lingering injury and some other minor health issues, have created a "very thin" depth situation at linebacker. The good news is it doesn't appear that the current injuries to Kentucky's linebackers are likely to keep guys out of commission for a long period of time. But with the season rapidly approaching the first order of business has to be getting enough players ready to avoid a depth crisis early in the year.

Stoops said the staff is trying to get true freshman Chris Oats some reps at the Will linebacker spot, but the outside 'backers are dealing with some injury issues as well.

3RD DOWN: Both Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak had strong second scrimmage performances, but the behind-the-scenes chatter universally points to Wilson having the breakout performance. While the defensive depth was lacking and the offense seemed to be eager to swing the pendulum back in its direction, any defining quarterback performance at this point in camp has a chance to really shape the race for the starting job. Stoops told reporters after Saturday's scrimmage that Wilson and Hoak had really been neck and neck. He didn't say that Wilson is now ahead, but he did say that they will look at the tape. And based on what most people have heard, that could bode well for the newcomer.

