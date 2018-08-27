1. AT LONG LAST...

... we have a starting quarterback named. It did not come as a major surprise, but junior college transfer Terry Wilson edged out fellow sophomore Gunnar Hoak for the starting assignment in the season opener against Central Michigan. It sounds like both quarterbacks did enough to make a strong run at the job, but when the dust settled, the agile Wilson forces the opposing defense to account for more play-calling diversity from UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran. (Wilson threw for 2,133 yards and 26 TDs while running for 518 yards and five more scores at Garden City Community College in 2016.) It was interesting to note, however, that, after commenting during fall camp about the desire to get both quarterbacks in the first game, Mark Stoops backed off of that a bit on Monday. The UK boss said that scenario would be ideal, but he also feels a certain amount of "loyalty" to get the man who earned the starting job as many snaps as possible. Unless the Cats really hammer the Chippewas early on Saturday, I'm not sure if we'll see much of Hoak.

2. O-LINE SHUFFLES AFTER YOUNG INJURY

For the second consecutive year, UK lost its projected starter at left tackle to a knee injury when junior Landon Young went down a week before the season opener. Kentucky was excited about its offensive line depth during camp with the staff predicting as many as nine players could see significant action. The Young news is a blow to that depth. Stoops said Monday that redshirt freshman Naasir Watkins will move up to the starting role with sophomore transfer E.J. Price sliding over from right tackle to left. Freshman Darian Kinnard, who had been working at guard in recent practices, will move over to back up George Asafo-Adjei at right tackle. The Cats feel good about the raw ability of all three players who must now step up, but Stoops was quick to acknowledge it's hard to replace the experience and trust level that Young offered. Wilson, the new starting quarterback, will be depending on players who have never played a down in an official college football game to protect his blind side.

3. HANDFUL OF FRESHMEN EXPECTED TO PLAY EARLY

In addition to Kinnard on the offensive line, Stoops announced that several other freshmen could see action early in the season. Wide receivers Akeem Hayes and Allen Dailey Jr., linebackers Chris Oats and DeAndre Square, defensive tackle Marquan McCall and kicker Chance Poore are all good bets to be on the field in some capacity. Stoops said tight ends Keaton Upshaw and Brendan Bates are also in the mix for playing time, although the Cats have two standout players ahead of them on the depth chart in the form of C.J. Conrad and Justin Rigg.



4. CATS HAVE RESPECT FOR CHIPPEWAS