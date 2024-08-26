PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

FOUR DOWNS: What we learned at Stoops' first Monday presser

Mark Stoops enters his 12th season as head coach of the Wildcats.
Mark Stoops enters his 12th season as head coach of the Wildcats. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

In this edition of Cats Illustrated's "FOUR DOWNS" feature, we offer takeaways from Mark Stoops' first weekly press conference of the 2024 season as UK prepares to clash with Southern Miss on Saturday at Kroger Field... 

1. STOOPS LIKES HIS TEAM

Advertisement

It's not difficult to see that Mark Stoops really likes this edition of the Wildcats. In some of his previous 11 seasons, one got the sense that he was being overly cautious with preseason praise for a good team until he saw some game results. While he's not exactly going out and making grand statements or what would certainly be out-of-character predictions, you can tell he has been impressed by the way this bunch has worked throughout camp. "It’s nice walking into the office on Monday morning and it officially being a game week," Stoops said. "I get asked 2,000 times in the offseason if I’m ready for the season, and I’m absolutely not ready (laughter)... until we get to this point. Now, it feels really good." Something tells me that has a lot to do with seeing 10 guys who have started a game returning on the defensive side of the ball and 17 juniors and seniors on the two-deep depth chart.

2. SPEAKING OF DEPTH CHART...

The first two-deep depth chart of the season did not feature any major revelations, but it did answer a few questions that we had during camp. Among them: (1) Senior offensive tackle Courtland Ford is going to be sidelined for a bit. No exact timetable yet for the return of the once highly regarded transfer from USC. That's a blow to the Cats' depth on the outside and means that versatile veteran Dylan Ray and juco transfer Anfernee Crease may be important pieces to backup Gerald Mincey on the right side and redshirt freshman Malachi Wood on the left side behind Marques Cox. (2) Redshirt freshman running back Jamarion Wilcox has been cited throughout camp as a dynamic guy who could bring some explosiveness to the backfield, but he was not listed on the first two-deep, even with starter Chip Trayanum out with a hand injury. Those spots currently belong to senior Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and freshman Jason Patterson. And (3) There are a bunch of interchangeable parts on the defensive side of the ball. Junior Alex Afari is the posterboy for jack-of-all-trades, bracketed at No. 1 strongside backer with Tyrese Fearbry and also occupying the No. 2 spot at weakside backer behind D'Eryk Jackson. He may also pop up occasionally in his old nickel spot depending on the matchup.

3. SOUTHERN MISS SOMETHING OF A MYSTERY

The oddsmakers in Vegas expect a blowout on Saturday at Kroger Field, but you won't hear Stoops entertaining that notion leading up to the game. The Golden Eagles have 13 transfer portal additions from SEC schools and another P5 addition in former Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker, making game-planning a challenge for the Cats. "They have a lot of newcomers," Stoops said. "Like most teams, when we look at the transfer portal, look at the change they have with their OC and DC, and I want to say probably as many as 10 impact offensive transfers, you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get so you have to be prepared for quite a few things heading into the opener." Chip Long has taken over the OC duties and Greg Bignell, who comes to Southern Miss from Eastern Illinois, takes over at DC.

4. KICKING GAME COULD HAVE A SECRET WEAPON

The Cats return an experienced, successful kicker in the form of Alex Raynor, who made 10 of 11 field goals and 48 of 49 extra points last season to earn a spot on this year's Lou Groza Watch List. But UK has also signed one of the nation's top kicking prospects in Jacob Kauwe of Billings, Mont. "Man, he has an extremely strong leg," said Stoops, noting that Kauwe has attempted three field goals from 60 yards during "live" situations in camp, and he made all of them. The Cats may have some opportunities for the youngster to attempt some long-range field goals this season when the drive stalls around the 40-yard line.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLWRvd25zLXdoYXQtd2UtbGVhcm5lZC1hdC1zdG9vcHMt Zmlyc3QtbW9uZGF5LXByZXNzZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmtlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGZm91ci1kb3ducy13aGF0LXdlLWxlYXJuZWQtYXQtc3Rvb3Bz LWZpcnN0LW1vbmRheS1wcmVzc2VyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK