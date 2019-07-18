Four Downs: Takeaways from Mark Stoops at SEC Media Days
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops took his turn at the podium on Thursday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala. Here are four takeaways from that session as the Wildcats prepare for the 2019 college foot...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news