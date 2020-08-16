CatsIllustrated - FOUR DOWNS: Key Talking Points As Cats Open Practice

1. THE QUARTERBACK ROOM

Quarterbacks are always a big talking point entering camp, but the subject will be magnified this fall for the Cats. After playing more than half of their 2019 season with a wide receiver converted to quarterback due to a rash of injuries that left the depth chart in tatters, UK should be in good hands at the position. Still, questions remain. Is starter Terry Wilson 100% coming off knee surgery? Will Sawyer Smith be in better position to serve as a backup after multiple injuries slowed his development a year ago? Will high-profile Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood be granted his appeal for immediate eligibility at UK? Are young QBs Nik Scalzo and/or Beau Allen ready to compete and put themselves in a position to provide depth, if needed? Expect offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw to be fielding a lot of questions on the position group out of the gates.

2. SPOTLIGHT ON INSIDE BACKERS

Kentucky is not faced with a lot of questions on the defensive side of the ball entering the 2020 campaign, but at least one emerged when junior linebacker Chris Oats encountered a still-undisclosed medical condition that is rumored to threaten his football career. Even though they were losing veteran Kash Daniel to graduation, the Cats felt pretty good about the inside positions with Oats in the mix alongside fellow junior and rising star DeAndre Square. Oats is a long, athletic, versatile player who is strong against both the run and the pass. His coverage skills will be difficult to replace. Attempting to do so will be names like Jamin Davis (who shined at times as a key reserve last season), Marquez Bembry, and Jared Casey. How this group steps up could be the difference in the UK defense being decent, really good, or even great.

3. PASSING GAME TARGETS

The Cats' receiving corps proved to be one of the most unselfish groups in America last year, specializing in blocking for most of the season as the focus of the offense turned to Lynn Bowden's talented legs. Somewhat ironically, the last offensive play of UK's 2019 season was a game-winning touchdown pass from Bowden to Josh Ali, who returns as the Cats' top receiving threat this season. The big question now that UK will likely have a more traditional situation at quarterback is who will emerge to give Wilson & Co. additional threats in the passing game? Some names you could be hearing about early in fall camp are Allen Dailey, Isaiah Epps, DeMarcus Harris, Akeem Hayes, Bryce Oliver, Tae Tae Crumes, and Clevan Thomas. The staff believes it has good options there (and potentially in a deep tight end group) which would have been evident last year had the quarterback depth chart not been decimated. At least one of those guys needs to emerge opposite of Ali to help keep defenses honest.

4. NEW KID ON THE BLOCK(ING)

Kentucky returns what is being projected as one of the best offensive lines in college football this season. It's the biggest reason why some national analysts are tabbing the Cats as a darkhorse team in the SEC race. Four of the five starters from last year's sensational group -- which spearheaded the No. 4 rushing attack in the FBS at more than 278 yards per game -- return for 2020, including preseason All-SEC center Drake Jackson, guard Luke Fortner, and All-SEC candidates Landon Young and Darian Kinnard at the tackles. The lone departure is left guard Logan Stenberg, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions. That's a big hole to fill, but Kentucky O-Line coach John Schlarman thinks he's got the right man for the job in Kenneth Horsey. The 6-foot-3, 292-pound sophomore guard has been impressive in limited action to date. It should help that the Florida native will be lining up between a pair of talented, experienced guys to his left and right.