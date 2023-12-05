Four Cats named to AP All-SEC Team
Four Kentucky players have been named to The Associated Press All-SEC team.
Running back Ray Davis and defensive tackle Deone Walker were tabbed as first-team selections, while wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and cornerback Maxwell Hairston earned second-team honors.
Davis, a grad senior who transferred to UK prior to the 2023 season, rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 317 yards and seven touchdowns, helping him set a new single-season touchdown record (20) for the Wildcats.
He is believed to be the only player in NCAA history to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a career at three different Division I schools, having also played at Temple and Vanderbilt. He is the first player in SEC history to accomplish that feat at two league schools.
Walker, a sophomore, finished the season with 51 tackles, the most for a UK interior defensive lineman since Cory Johnson in 2015. He had a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 5.5 sacks, and a team-high eight quarterback hurries.
Brown, a sophomore, ranked first in the SEC and second in the nation at 31.7 yards per kickoff return. He was the only player in the league and one of only five in the nation to have two touchdown returns on kickoffs this season. He also led the Cats in receptions with 40 while recording 439 yards and three touchdowns.
Hairston, another talented sophomore, led UK and ranked fifth nationally with five interceptions. Four of those came in SEC play, including a pair at Vanderbilt that were returned for touchdowns. The five picks in a single season were the most at UK since Sam Maxwell posted six in 2009.
Kentucky (7-5) is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., to play Clemson (8-4) on Dec. 29.
* FULL ALL-SEC PICKS INCLUDED BELOW
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB
Cody Schrader, Missouri
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR
Malik Nabers, LSU
Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
JC Latham, Alabama
Javon Foster, Missouri
Will Campbell, LSU
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL
Darius Robinson, Missouri
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Caleb Downs, Alabama*
Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
Special Teams
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
RS
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS
Cam Little, Arkansas
LS
Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
*****
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Carson Beck, Georgia
RB
Ray Davis, Kentucky
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR
Brian Thomas, LSU
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE
Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
Trey Knox, South Carolina*
Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Xavier Truss, Georgia
Emery Jones, LSU
Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C
Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Smael Mondon, Georgia
Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
Tykee Smith, Georgia
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Special Teams
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
James Burnip, Alabama*
Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Will Reichard, Alabama
LS
Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
*Ties (ties are not broken)