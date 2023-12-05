Advertisement
Four Cats named to AP All-SEC Team

Kentucky sophomore defensive lineman Deone Walker was a first-team All-SEC selection by The Associated Press.
Kentucky sophomore defensive lineman Deone Walker was a first-team All-SEC selection by The Associated Press. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Four Kentucky players have been named to The Associated Press All-SEC team.

Running back Ray Davis and defensive tackle Deone Walker were tabbed as first-team selections, while wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and cornerback Maxwell Hairston earned second-team honors.

Davis, a grad senior who transferred to UK prior to the 2023 season, rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 317 yards and seven touchdowns, helping him set a new single-season touchdown record (20) for the Wildcats.

He is believed to be the only player in NCAA history to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a career at three different Division I schools, having also played at Temple and Vanderbilt. He is the first player in SEC history to accomplish that feat at two league schools.

Walker, a sophomore, finished the season with 51 tackles, the most for a UK interior defensive lineman since Cory Johnson in 2015. He had a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 5.5 sacks, and a team-high eight quarterback hurries.

Brown, a sophomore, ranked first in the SEC and second in the nation at 31.7 yards per kickoff return. He was the only player in the league and one of only five in the nation to have two touchdown returns on kickoffs this season. He also led the Cats in receptions with 40 while recording 439 yards and three touchdowns.

Hairston, another talented sophomore, led UK and ranked fifth nationally with five interceptions. Four of those came in SEC play, including a pair at Vanderbilt that were returned for touchdowns. The five picks in a single season were the most at UK since Sam Maxwell posted six in 2009.

Kentucky (7-5) is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., to play Clemson (8-4) on Dec. 29.

* FULL ALL-SEC PICKS INCLUDED BELOW


First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

WR

Malik Nabers, LSU

Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

JC Latham, Alabama

Javon Foster, Missouri

Will Campbell, LSU

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL

Darius Robinson, Missouri

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

LB

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Caleb Downs, Alabama*

Terrion Arnold, Alabama*

Special Teams

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS

Cam Little, Arkansas

LS

Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

*****

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Carson Beck, Georgia

RB

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR

Brian Thomas, LSU

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

TE

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

Trey Knox, South Carolina*

Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*

OL

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Xavier Truss, Georgia

Emery Jones, LSU

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C

Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Princely Umanmielen, Florida

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Smael Mondon, Georgia

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

James Burnip, Alabama*

Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Will Reichard, Alabama

LS

Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

*Ties (ties are not broken)

