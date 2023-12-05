Four Kentucky players have been named to The Associated Press All-SEC team.

Running back Ray Davis and defensive tackle Deone Walker were tabbed as first-team selections, while wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and cornerback Maxwell Hairston earned second-team honors.

Davis, a grad senior who transferred to UK prior to the 2023 season, rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 317 yards and seven touchdowns, helping him set a new single-season touchdown record (20) for the Wildcats.

He is believed to be the only player in NCAA history to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a career at three different Division I schools, having also played at Temple and Vanderbilt. He is the first player in SEC history to accomplish that feat at two league schools.

Walker, a sophomore, finished the season with 51 tackles, the most for a UK interior defensive lineman since Cory Johnson in 2015. He had a team-high 10.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 5.5 sacks, and a team-high eight quarterback hurries.

Brown, a sophomore, ranked first in the SEC and second in the nation at 31.7 yards per kickoff return. He was the only player in the league and one of only five in the nation to have two touchdown returns on kickoffs this season. He also led the Cats in receptions with 40 while recording 439 yards and three touchdowns.

Hairston, another talented sophomore, led UK and ranked fifth nationally with five interceptions. Four of those came in SEC play, including a pair at Vanderbilt that were returned for touchdowns. The five picks in a single season were the most at UK since Sam Maxwell posted six in 2009.

Kentucky (7-5) is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., to play Clemson (8-4) on Dec. 29.

