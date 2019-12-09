For the first time since 2002, four Kentucky players have earned first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

All-purpose back Lynn Bowden Jr., center Drake Jackson, offensive guard Logan Stenberg, and punter Max Duffy were all honored as first-team selections on Monday.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown claimed Defensive Player of the Year honors. After leading LSU to a 13-0 record and the SEC championship, Ed Orgeron was named the league's Coach of the Year.

Bowden, Jackson, and Stenberg were major cogs in the Wildcats posting the No. 4 rushing attack in the country at 274.4 yards per game, including three consecutive games over 400 yards to close out the regular season. UK broke the school record with 517 rushing yards in the regular-season finale against Louisville.

Bowden, a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player, currently leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yardage at 153 per game. He is one of only three players in the top nine for rushing, receiving, and return yardage.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native is the only player in the nation currently leading his team in both rushing (1,235) and receiving (348). He is averaging 8.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Jackson and Stenberg lead an offensive line regarded as one of the top units in the country. Behind their blocking, the Cats have averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt this season, the highest figure in program history. The unit also allowed only 16 sacks in 12 games.

Duffy leads the nation in punting average at 48.6 and has helped UK lead the nation in net punting as well. The junior from Australia is a two-time Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week.

In 2002, UK placed return specialist Derek Abney, offensive tackle Antonio Hall, running back Artose Pinner, and punter Glenn Pakulak on the first team.

*****

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Defense

E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB - D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB - De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

---

u-Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU

u-Unanimous selection

x-Ties