CatsIllustrated - Four big recruiting stories

Sunday was a very good day for the future of the Kentucky football program with the No. 1 player in the state, Jager Burton, picking the Wildcats.

Here's an extended look at what that means plus other big themes in the class.

This content item is free but use this FREE 60-DAY TRIAL to access all of Cats Illustrated's content!

More on Jager Burton's decision

Over the past couple of years you have read plenty about Jager Burton on this website and probably others. Let's dig into what his decision means a little more.

Burton is the highest-ranked interior lineman who has been recruited as such to commit to Kentucky during the entire Rivals.com era, or from 2002-2021. That covers all players listed at guard or center with the exception of Justin Rogers, who was listed as an offensive lineman but was recruited to play defense.

Think about that. The highest-ranked player at either one of two positions — and two spots where Kentucky has been very good for the better part of the last decade — for 20 years worth of recruiting.

Drake Jackson, a center, was a four-star prospect but ranked outside of the Rivals250 (in hindsight, he should have been higher).

Assuming the state rankings do not change (and we fully expect Burton to remain the No. 1 player in the state, unless Jantzen Dunn mounts a late push), Burton would be the first No. 1-ranked player from the Commonwealth to sign with the Wildcats since Landon Young during the 2016 recruiting cycle.

As we've said, Vince Marrow has really helped to reverse Kentucky's in-state recruiting fortunes over the past two or three recruiting cycles, and the way he has locked down emerging talent meccas like North Hardin and Frederick Douglass could help the program for years to come.

John Schlarman also deserves special mention in Burton's recruitment. The testimony of Kentucky's current and recent offensive linemen holds a lot of weight for players, especially a local lineman like Burton, and the inspiring presence and personable figure Schlarman is, coupled with his undeniable results with the unit, played a big role with Burton.

While Burton is listed as a guard, at a listed 6'4, 270 pounds, it's not outside the realm of possibility that he could get a look at guard or center as well. Cats Illustrated sources have said that Burton may need some refining to eventually get a look at center, so guard and tackle seem to be especially possible, but "all five spots" are on the table. We're also told his listed height and weight are accurate as of right now.

If you are a first responder we're offering you a tremendous deal. From our gratitude, nearly 75% off the first year of an annual subscription and a $28 gift code to our store.

Prepare for Christian Lewis' stock to blow up

Christian Lewis' Pleasant Grove, Ala., team fell to Oxford, Ala., in the season opener for both teams on Friday. Oxford won 29-28 after Pleasant Grove led 20-15 at halftime.

Lewis had three touchdown receptions, all in the first half, and they showed off his skill set in its entirety.

There was a great adjustment and diving grab on a less than perfect throw into the endzone. There was a long pass during which he outran the defensive back and finished the trot into the endzone after the catch. There was a throw over the middle that he took across the field and all the way to the house with his long stride.

He was in the zone, and all of that came against four-star 2022 cornerback Trequon Fegans, one of the South's top defensive backs.

Cats Illustrated learned over the weekend that Lewis had FaceTimed with Kentucky earlier in the day on Friday. He apparently has a very strong relationship with Jon Sumrall, his lead recruiter, and it was Sumrall getting out on the road in the spring evaluation period the previous year that gave the 'Cats an inside track and an opportunity to secure a big commitment from a player at a position that has proven difficult for the program to recruit in recent years.

This start to Lewis' senior season begs the question: How hard will it be for the 'Cats to hold onto him?

Seeing Kentucky transition back to more of a balanced approach on offense certainly won't hurt, and the more success the 'Cats have in the throw game, the better their chances.

But then sentiment shared from those with insight into Lewis' recruitment believe that Kentucky will hold on, barring Alabama becoming involved.

What to make of Kentucky's class ranking

Coming off a Top-25 recruiting class and an eight-win season that ended with a lot of momentum a lot of Kentucky fans were probably hoping their Wildcats would have a class ranked higher than No. 43, which is where it's at right now following Burton's commitment.

This class is not going to rank as highly as the '14 or '20 classes that landed in Lexington, although an optimist could point out that the '15 and '17 classes, perhaps the closer comparisons eventually, turned out just fine.

So what should we make of the ranking?

It's not like Kentucky has had a lot of high profile recruiting misses. And they do seem to have addressed some of their bigger need areas with players that have been high on the board. There aren't many four-star players from the state this year (two) compared to the two previous classes (eight and five, respectively). Really, last year's ranking compared to this year's was more about last year's class. Kentucky happened to hit on a really strong clip with some very highly rated players.

That explains last year, but this year a simpler explanation makes sense: While Kentucky's class is ranked No. 43, look a little closer.

JUCO linebacker Joko Willis is someone who a lot of people are very excited about but he's unranked entirely. If Willis were a 5.7 three-star instead of unranked, Kentucky's class would be ranked No. 38. The star average would look entirely different. UK's average per recruit star ranking would be higher than 3.0.

Then consider that punter Wilson Berry is a 5.2 RR. If Berry were only a 5.4 RR two-star prospect instead of a 5.2 then the class would be in the top 35, ahead of Washington, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Penn State.

Not only that, but 11 teams still ranked ahead would have a lower star ranking.

The vast majority of the difference between that scenario and the reality now is Joko Willis has not been ranked. And there can't really be any fault there. Better to get it right than to do it fast, and Willis doesn't really have anything to evaluate from recently.

That's not a lot of "if, and, but" work. It should illustrate how small the difference between a lot of these classes actually are.

Noah Josey update

Four-star Tennessee offensive lineman Noah Josey is still waiting to hear from Stanford in terms of whether he will be accepted by the school academically. Everything has been submitted on his end.

That is not to say it's as simple as, "Josey goes to Stanford if he's admitted, he goes to Kentucky (or somewhere else) if not." It remains to be seen if Stanford plans to move on him.

One story to watch in the very near future is that four-star Massachusetts offensive lineman Drew Kendall will make his college decision. Word is he's torn between Stanford, Michigan, and Boston College. If Kendall picks Stanford that's probably good news for Kentucky with Josey. Normally that kind of thinking shouldn't be taken too far but there are interconnected parts and domino effects, without question.