News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-25 12:53:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Forward David Jones on Calipari's radar

Travis Graf
Staff Writer

2021 Teays Valley Christian School (W.V.) small forward David Jones has an offer list that far exceeds what you might normally see for a three-star prospect.In spite of arriving relatively recently...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}