Forward David Jones on Calipari's radar
2021 Teays Valley Christian School (W.V.) small forward David Jones has an offer list that far exceeds what you might normally see for a three-star prospect.In spite of arriving relatively recently...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news