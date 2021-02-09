Arkansas guard Jalen Tate grabbed an offensive rebound with 4.3 seconds remaining, drew a foul, and made two clutch free throws to give the Razorbacks a thrilling 81-80 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

The decisive sequence followed a go-ahead 3-pointer by Kentucky's Davion Mintz with 14 seconds remaining, the 14th of the night by the uncharacteristically hot-shooting Wildcats.

But, once again, Kentucky (5-13, 4-7 SEC) could not get the job done late in the game.

The Wildcats had a chance for a potential game-winning shot, but failed to even get one up after the ball was inbounded to 7-foot center Olivier Sarr 60 feet from the basket. The 7-footer tried to pass the ball to Mintz but had it stolen by the Razorbacks' Davonte Davis to end the game.

"That ball was supposed to go to Olivier and then one of the guards, and we kinda didn't get quite open," UK coach John Calipari said. "... But let me just say this. That's the best we've finished a game, so I can't be that upset.

"This team fought."

It was Arkansas, however, that was rewarded with the W. The Razorbacks snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Cats.

“Yeah, I think it’s huge," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said of ending the slide against UK. "... Last night, after the dinner with the players, the players all went up to their rooms, our staff sat around and we did a University of Kentucky trivia on their coaches, and Adolph Rupp; and how many years he coached and how many years Joe B. Hall coached here; Rupp’s Runts; and Pat Riley playing center. All of us kind of chimed in and we were looking at Wikipedia. I mean, obviously, there’s so much history in this building that it does mean something.”

Tate led Arkansas (15-5, 7-4 SEC) with 15 points. Moses Moody followed with 14 points, while Connor Vanover (12) and JD Notae (11) also reached double figures for the winners.

The Razorbacks shot 44% (27 of 62) from the field and committed only six turnovers to help them overcome UK's 42-33 rebounding advantage.

Kentucky got 17 points and seven rebounds from BJ Boston and 13 points and 10 rebounds from Sarr. Devin Askew and Mintz each added 11 points for the Cats.

"Coach just tells us to keep fighting, no matter what the outcome," Boston said. "That's what we did today. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way."

The Cats now have five one-possession losses this season, three by a single point. It matches the most one-point losses in a season in school history.

It also marked the first game in the Calipari era at UK that the Cats have shot better than 50% from the 3-point arc (14 of 26) and worse than 35% from 2-point range (11 of 35).

*****

RAPID RECAP:

This was one of Kentucky's better performances of the season, even though it produced a familiar result. The Cats knocked down 14 of 26 shots from beyond the 3-point arc to give themselves a shot to pick up a feel-good win but still broke down with the game on the line. UK gave up an offensive rebound to Arkansas guard Jalen Tate with 4.3 seconds remaining and was called for a foul to set up the go-ahead free throws by the Razorbacks. It was only the fifth offensive rebound of the entire game for Arkansas and only its fifth and sixth second-chance points. Kentucky had a chance to set up a potential game-winning shot but puzzlingly inbounded the ball to 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who turned it over near midcourt to end the game.

GAME BALL:

Jalen Tate, Arkansas -- The Razorback guard fought for an offensive rebound and hit two clutch free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining. He led Arkansas with 15 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out three assists.

KEY STAT:

In a game that was largely played on even terms, Arkansas shot 78% at the free-throw line (18 of 23) while Kentucky shot 64% (16 of 25). The Cats made nine trips to the line in the first half, missing at least one shot on each of them, and they missed three out of four in the game's final 5:26, including the front end of two bonus situations.

QUOTABLE:

"They deserve something good to happen to them, but no one is giving it to you. You gotta take it. We got closer today to taking it." -- UK coach John Calipari

UP NEXT:

The Cats return to action Saturday at Rupp Arena against Auburn. The Tigers won the first matchup this season, 66-59, on Jan. 16 at Auburn. Tipoff for the Cats and Tigers is slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.