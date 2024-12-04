Former Wisconsin commit Cam Miller picks Kentucky

Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township receiver Cam Miller has committed to and signed with Kentucky after being committed to Wisconsin for most of the latter stages of the recruiting process.

Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Rutgers were among the most prominent suitors for Miller over most of his recruitment, and it seemed like the Wildcats were originally in a good spot with the 5'11, 165-pound prospect before his commitment to Wisconsin over the summer.

But Kentucky persisted and eventually flipped the high-three star, who is ranked the No. 17 athlete in the nation on Rivals.com.

Cats Illustrated first reported on Miller's interest in Kentucky after he visited Lexington last spring for the UK/UT basketball game. He said at the time that Kentucky was surprising to him, in a good way, but went on to commit to the Badgers anyway.

Daikiel Shorts recruited Miller on Kentucky's behalf but he's off to Nebraska to be the Cornhuskers' new receivers coach. Nonetheless, Miller went through with the decommitment and subsequent flip to UK.

Cats Illustrated will have more on Miller as signing day progresses.