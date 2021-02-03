Former Spartan linebacker Luke Fulton is a Wildcat
Going into the offseason one of Kentucky's clear needs was at linebacker.Earlier than expected departures had created a void in the middle of the Cats' defense.Fortunately for UK and its coaches, t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news