Former Michigan commit goes in-depth on Kentucky
When Kalil Branham decommitted from Michigan right after visiting Kentucky that caused a lot of fans of recruiting to take notice.Kalil Branham is ranked as the 11th best player in Ohio and the 64t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news