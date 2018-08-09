Darius West has to be thrilled that everyone is talking about things other than his health.

Ever since he arrived at Kentucky, and even before that, questions about his injury status and durability have loomed over him like a storm cloud that follows wherever he goes. West was able to answer a lot of those questions by staying healthy and on the field throughout the 2017 season, and now other topics are front and center.

“That feels good, man," West said of his current position, going into a season fully healthy and trying to build on the previous year. "It’s a blessing I’m just thankful to the Lord to put in position to compete and still do what I love.”



West told Cats Illustrated at last year's Media Day that he was anxious to play but had some obvious anxiety because of his injury past. Last week, he told Cats Illustrated that he was able to put those thoughts about yet another injury behind him after the win in Hattiesburg against Southern Miss.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself leading up to the season. The first game it definitely slowed down for me and less of a worry," West said.

