Football Recruiting Notebook 2.0
Cats Illustrated will be providing Kentucky football recruiting updates throughout the upcoming season but this week we have more than usual.First, catch up with our Tuesday notebook if you haven't...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news